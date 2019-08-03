PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had two of Arizona’s five home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help the Diamondbacks beat Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals 18-7 Saturday night.
Nick Ahmed, Jake Lamb and Alex Avila also homered as Arizona knocked Strasburg around for the second time this season.
Strasburg (14-5) entered with a seven-game winning streak, but gave up three homers and nine runs before leaving with two outs in the fifth inning. The Diamondbacks have roughed up the Nationals’ right-hander for seven homers and 15 runs in his two starts against them, and were the last team to beat him with a 10-3 victory June 15.
Escobar had a two-run homer in the first inning and hit a three-run homer in a seven-run eighth inning, setting career season highs for homers (24) and RBI (88).
Lamb and Avila hit two-out, two-run homers in a five-run fifth inning for a 10-4 lead. Lamb’s came off Strasburg, who left after Ahmed struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Avila homered off Mike Grace.
Anthony Rendon had a three-run homer, Parra had a two-run triple and Trea Turner and Kurt Suzuki had two hits apiece for the Nationals, who had won the previous seven at Chase Field.
Strasburg, who leads the NL and is tied for the major league lead in victories, had not given up a homer in 43 innings, since the second inning of a 4-3 victory over Atlanta on June 21. He has given up 16 homers this season.
Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (10-7) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings for his first career victory over the Nationals. He struck out five without a walk. Ray had been 0-5 in six starts against Washington.
Ketel Marte had two hits and scored three times and Ahmed had two hits and scored twice as every Arizona position player had at least one hit and all but one scored. Marte leads the NL with 134 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.