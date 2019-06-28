SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Ahmed hit a go-ahead home run leading off the fifth, Carson Kelly added a two-run shot in the seventh to help Alex Young win his major league debut, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday night.
Young (1-0), called up from Triple-A Reno to get his first shot, allowed two hits and one run, struck out five with one walk in five innings.
Christian Walker’s RBI groundout put Arizona ahead in the fourth. Brandon Belt tied it leading off the bottom half with his 10th home run.
Tyler Beede (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits in 51⁄3 innings.
Arizona’s strong showing away from Chase Field continued with its eighth victory in the last 11 road games.
The Giants wasted Brandon Crawford’s one-out double in the fifth and did little else against Young and the D-backs bullpen. Aside from Belt’s homer and the double by Crawford, the lone other hit was a single from Donovan Solano in the sixth.
SPECIAL DAY
D-backs third baseman Eduardo Escobar wasn’t in the starting lineup after traveling to and from Miami to attend a ceremony for his sons Eduardo Jr., 11, and 8-year-old Raul receiving their green cards. Escobar entered in the sixth and delivered an RBI single in the ninth.
MARTE’S NOD
D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte was selected to his first All-Star Game.
“We’re watching one of the up-and-coming stars for Major League Baseball,” manager Torey Lovullo said.
Marte’s double in the sixth gave him a 10-game hitting streak and a career-best 20-game stretch reaching base.
He was emotional learning he’d made the NL All-Star squad.
“Yeah, I was almost crying out there. It’s a happy moment for me, my family, my career,” Marte said. “I want to thank everybody in the organization who helped me to be that player that I am right now. Thanks everybody.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: C Alex Avila (strained left calf) could come off the injured list during this weekend series.
