TUCSON (AP) — Arizona sophomore guard Brandon Williams will miss the basketball season after undergoing surgery on his right knee.
Wildcats coach Sean Miller said Wednesday that news of Williams’ season-ending surgery “is beyond disheartening.”
Williams has had issues with the knee since high school, missing his junior season after having surgery to correct a congenital condition.
The knee flared up a again last year when Williams missed six games.
He still was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention, averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 26 games, including 21 starts.
Williams said he’s “overcome obstacles before in my life and will work with our strength and medical staffs to overcome this one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.