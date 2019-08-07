PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen threw five scoreless innings and helped himself with a run- scoring sacrifice bunt in his Arizona debut, leading the Diamondbacks to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Gallen (2-3) allowed just one hit with three walks and six strikeouts, lowering his earned run average to 2.40. The right-hander who came over in a trade with the Miami Marlins on July 31 also picked up his first career RBI in the fourth inning thanks to Nick Ahmed’s base running.
Ahmed was halfway down the third base line when Gallen bunted to third, and the Phillies’ Scott Kingery threw to first base for the out instead of running Ahmed back to third.
Ahmed took off as soon as the ball was thrown and scored easily, giving the Diamondbacks a 4-0 lead.
The Phillies were held to five hits, including Bryce Harper’s solo home run in the ninth inning.
Losing pitcher Jason Vargas (6-6) was charged with four runs on four hits in five innings.
Eduardo Escobar raised his major league-leading RBI total to 93 with a third-inning sacrifice fly. Ketel Marte scored on the play.
The Diamondbacks scored twice in the third, David Peralta’s single plating Carson Kelly for the first run. Kelly added an RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ two-run fourth.
Ahmed scored on a Jean Segura throwing error and Jarrod Dyson raced home on Marte’s single in the eighth.
Marte reached base four times, had two hits and stole a base, and is batting .471 (41-for-87) in his last 23 home games. A night after committing three errors, the Diamondbacks turned three double plays.
Harper’s third home run in 18 games was his 20th of the season.
HOLLAND DESIGNATED FOR ASSIGNMENT
Relief pitcher Greg Holland, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves in 2017 with 41, was designated for assignment Wednesday by the Diamondbacks.
