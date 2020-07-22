BULLHEAD CITY — Jesus Osuna is living the American dream, and it’s well-earned.
The Fox Creek Junior High athletics director was born in Mexico, where his family lived until legally immigrating to Bullhead City when Osuna was 10 years old.
He is now 33, having been married for 15 years to his Mohave High School “sweetheart” Deann, with whom he is raising a son and two daughters.
“I’ve lived most of my adult life in Bullhead City,” Osuna said, noting that he resided in Flagstaff for a few years while attending Northern Arizona University.
He has been teaching at Fox Creek since January 2015 — as a technology instructor — before which he managed a furniture store.
Principal Melissa Bond said that Osuna has done wonders since his arrival, serving as both the AD and computer technician.
“The rapport he builds specifically with our
student-athletes, as well as our Spanish-speaking students and our entire community, makes him a valued as well as loved employee,” said Bond, who began in June 2019.
Osuna has occupied the role of athletics director for three years; when he started, he and Bond collaborated with coaches to approach students about participating in sports.
“Before every interscholastic sports season, we set up a sign-up table to build students’ interest,” Osuna said, “so they can meet their respective coaches and find out requirements they must meet when trying out for a team.” Those criteria include passing all classes, proof of insurance and completing a physical.
Last year, Fox Creek had its inaugural season of interscholastic soccer. “Both our junior varsity and varsity teams went undefeated,” he said.
Dating back to last winter, the Falcons had additional accomplishments under Osuna’s leadership: The eighth-grade boys basketball squad was champions of the Colorado River Conference tournament; eighth-grade volleyball won the Early Bird Preseason tourney; eighth-grade basketball Lady Falcons were consolation champs of their tournament; and the seventh-grade boys basketball team earned a second-place finish in its tourney.
As it stands, the school now offers 11 sports for which students may try out: volleyball, football, fall cheer, cross country, girls basketball, boys basketball, winter cheer, soccer, baseball, softball, and track and field.
That’s definitely manageable from Bond’s perspective. “Knowing that Mr. Osuna is heading any project gives you the surety and peace of mind knowing that the task will be executed perfectly,” she said.
Osuna gave credit to coaches “who truly care about the well-being” of Fox Creek student-athletes; those mentors include Steven Price, Brent Schnabel, Shelby Newman, Anne Cuevas, Lina Engelhardt, Kathleen Watson, Michael Giannamore, Caylie Robertson, Todd Haeberlein, Chris Barton and Kevin McCutcheon.
As for the lingering, pervasive effect of COVID-19, Osuna said he’s relieved that he isn’t in charge of deciding when schools will open.
“Our district should do its best to follow CDC guidelines and wait until conclusive evidence is available to make the best-educated decision possible,” Osuna explained. “However, our students’ health, families and that of the faculty are all at risk.”
His wife Deann, who taught at Diamondback Elementary, recently was named vice principal at River Valley High School to assist Principal Dorn Wilcox.
For the foreseeable future, Osuna will continue to make the rounds at Fox Creek.
“I had planned to step down as AD to support my wife in her new administrative role,” he added. “However, I’ve volunteered to continue as acting AD until a replacement is found.”
