EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 on Wednesday to close out the first-round playoff series in five games.
Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with three first-period goals in Game 5.
Kadri scored two goals for the second straight game, both in the first period, and finished with five in the series. Samuel Girard also had a goal in the first and MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second to put Colorado up 5-0.
J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist, Nikita Zadorov also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots to clinch the series 4-1.
Clayton Keller scored his fourth goal of the postseason for Arizona and Darcy Kuemper allowed six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Antti Raanta in the third period.
