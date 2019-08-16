BULLHEAD CITY — Two new subjects were on display: The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse and the 2019 Mohave High School football team.
Yet there was a third subject that was on display, and that was junior quarterback/defensive back Dylan Barela.
Barela had two interceptions — returning one 102 yards for a touchdown — threw a TD pass and had a fumble recovery during the T-birds’ scrimmage against the Kingman High School Bulldogs on Thursday night.
“The kids respond very well by coming inside,” Mohave head coach Rudy Olvera said. “I think they’re upbeat and they got after it a little bit — we had some good hits.
“We’ve got plenty of stuff to work on.”
Barela said he plays anywhere in the secondary, and he ran back an interception 102 yards for a touchdown about three-quarters through the scrimmage.
“It felt good; it felt really good,” said Barela about his TD return.
Barela said his second interception was very similar to his first one except he did not run it back all the way.
Mohave’s left-handed quarterback, Barela also tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Alan Hacegaba late in the scrimmage.
When Olvera was asked about Barela’s big game, he said: “Yeah.”
Elias Resendez also played quarterback for the T-birds.
Ryan Porter and junior Marc Hightower were Mohave’s running backs.
Porter set up Hightower’s 3-yard TD run — the scrimmage’s first score — with a 40-yard scamper.
Sophomore Yahir Acero and senior Brandon Lopez were very physical from the T-birds’ inside linebacker positions.
Mohave’s season opener will be Aug. 30 against the River Valley High School Dust Devils at the Fieldhouse.
