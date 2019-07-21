AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio State and NFL player Beanie Wells is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of the person who gunned down his brother.
Akron police said 31-year-old Joel “Joey” Wells was found in a driveway in Akron on Thursday morning. He had been shot in the head.
Police are continuing to look for the driver of the getaway car and other leads but have not named a suspect.
Police said Joel Wells apparently was taking his infant daughter to day care when he stopped at a friend’s house in East Akron, where he was shot.
Summit County Crimestoppers also is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer. Others from the Columbus area are adding to the reward money, Beanie Wells said.
Cardinals place 6 on unable
to perform list before camp
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed six players on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of training camp next week.
The Cardinals announced Saturday linebackers Dante Booker (back) and Brooks Reed (hip), tight end Charles Clay (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee) and cornerback Brandon Williams (back) will start training camp inactive.
PUP players can rejoin the team at any point during training camp, but can’t participate in any on-field activities until they’re off the list.
Arizona also signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey and released offensive lineman Will Holden and defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.
Bailey originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis in 2016 and spent time on practice squads with the Colts, Seahawks and Vikings
Ex-Cardinals lineman surrenders
to police on assault charge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals who was released this week has surrendered to police in North Carolina after a warrant was issued for his arrest on an assault charge.
A news release from the Greensboro Police Department said Desmond Harrison turned himself in to authorities Friday. Police said the alleged assault was reported on Tuesday, but provided no additional details of the incident. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
The 25-year-old was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.
Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.
