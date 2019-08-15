BULLHEAD CITY — Kelly Burgess topped off his 2018-19 season by earning the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year award in February.
Mohave went 9-7-2 overall and 2-4 in region last year.
It was the third time that the 10-year Mohave High School Lady T-birds’ head coach garnered such an award.
“In my tenure as head coach at Mohave, I have received the award three times, now, each in a different division,” Burgess said. “I was lucky enough to be awarded coach of the year in 2008-2009 after my first season as head coach at Mohave.
“We were participating in the Skyline Region of the 4A conference at the time.”
He also earned AIA Division III Section II coach of the year award for the 2013-2014 season.
“To have been selected for last season in the Grand Canyon Region, it is an honor far above what I ever expected,” Burgess said. “We have an incredible group of coaches who have built some phenomenal programs in the Grand Canyon Region.”
Holly Jones, at Flagstaff, and Paul Campuzano, at Prescott, are both “great coaches,” Burgess said. They finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the region and each made it to the quarterfinals in the state tournament before falling to the eventual finalists.
“I really enjoy competing with them and working with them within our region,” he added. “Our interaction is always positive.
“I also really enjoy my association with Chris (Selby), from Lee Williams. He is making that team into solid competitors.
“We have a great relationship and we communicate and collaborate regularly in building soccer in our respective communities.
He added: “I was surprised and elated that my fellow coaches would award me with the honor. I certainly don’t feel deserving considering the quality of those folks, who led their teams to victory, as we met on the field during the season. Holly and Paul are each more deserving than I am.”
