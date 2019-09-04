MOHAVE VALLEY — Lady T-birds junior middle hitter Hannah Burgess earned praise after Mohave High School beat the Lady Dust Devils in a four-set match during the two schools’ season openers at River Valley High School on Tuesday night.
Burgess’ power game — and all around skills — were matched by Mohave junior outside hitter Oakley Heaton.
Mohave head coach Zdenko Radic said Burgess is very active and emotional.
“I love to see emotional players when they get excited and play ...” Radic said. “Oakley got a great jump, when she gets up on top of the ball and then it’s over.”
T-birds junior setter/outside hitter Maya Radic did a lot more setting — and did it well — against River Valley than she did last season.
“She’s a great player, she has got nice hands and we know she can run to the ball,” Coach Radic said.
Mohave junior middle hitter/opposite hitter Jayd Hammond, who played junior varsity last season, made the most of her playing time against River Valley.
When Hammond’s fine performance was pointed out, Coach Radic said, “Yes, she played well.”
River Valley head coach Gary Morrow’s Dust Devils played their best volleyball when they defeated the T-birds 25-19 during the third set.
Dust Devils junior setter Janae Kidwell was seemingly everywhere during the third set.
When it was mentioned that Kidwell’s craftiness was on display during a 10-point sequence in the third set, Morrow said, “She’s got good volleyball sense for somebody her size, she gets up off the ground, she sees the court really good and she has strong hands for setting.
“She can get the ball out to our outside hitters.”
Dust Devils junior Harmony Owens, senior outside hitter Bruke Zozaya, sophomore middle blocker/middle hitter Rachel Doolin also impressed their first-year head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.