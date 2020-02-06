GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
Jaccob Slavin also scored and Trevor van Riemsdyk had two assists for Carolina, which scored four straight goals and rallied from a 2-0 deficit for its fourth win in six games. James Reimer stopped 30 shots.
Both of Aho’s goals came in the third period, one for a 4-2 lead and the second with 34 seconds left to play, into an empty net for his team-leading 29th of the season. The Hurricanes moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Alex Goligoski had a goal and assist, Conor Garland scored his team-high 19th and Christian Dvorak got his fifth goal in seven games for the Coyotes, who have lost six of seven. Arizona’s streak of points at home ended at eight games.
