BULLHEAD CITY — What’s a diehard fan to do while impatiently waiting for sports to return?
Even if businesses reopen in May and teams are allowed to reunite, the powers that be probably won’t “let the games begin” until June. You’d have a better chance of finding hand sanitizer in stores than seeing any professional sport jump-start before then.
As Rob Morrow said in the movie “Quiz Show,” I feel like a racehorse whose gate won’t open.
But it’s time to rid the air of gloom and doom with a list of unforgettable plays — some obvious, others less so — that keep us coming back to the fields, stadiums, courts, arenas, tracks, rinks and links. There’s nothing quite like indelible sports moments, nuances and crystal-clear memories stretching back years or decades.
At a period when Americans are divided, here are transcendent occurrences on which we can agree. If there is a specific sport you don’t follow and thus can’t remember some of these golden nuggets, search for their videos online.
Now is as bad a time as any for this spectacular baker’s dozen:
- Auburn’s astonishing “Kick 6” during the 2013 Iron Bowl; when Alabama’s last-second FG attempt was short, Chris Davis took the ball 100 yards — marking one of the most unforeseeable winning TDs of all time
- Gymnast Katelyn Shashi, who at UCLA in January 2019 danced and pranced her way to a perfect 10; her confidence and sheer joy complemented the electrifying effort, the video for which went viral
- Kirk Gibson’s miraculous, last-resort home run — despite his injuries — to decide Game 6 of the 1988 World Series. I’m the furthest thing from a Dodgers fan, but Gibson’s blast was the most unlikely postseason HR ever, happening with two outs and two strikes. (It was refreshing to watch the euphoric reactions of Tom Lasorda and Orel Hershiser, who went bananas.)
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational “bicycle” kick goal that gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead over Juventus in 2018
- Justin Thomas sinking a clutch putt and embracing Tiger Woods, to spark the 2019 U.S. team’s rally en route to capturing the Presidents Cup
- Mississippi State’s Morgan William sinking both the game-winner and mighty UConn in the 2017 Women’s Final Four
- Luis Gonzalez’s seeing-eye RBI single — off closer Mariano Rivera — to lift Arizona over the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series
- Stefon Diggs executing the “Minnesota Miracle” by burning New Orleans’ defense for an unequalled last-second touchdown in the 2018 NFC playoffs
- William Karlsson’s back-handed goal through his own legs while Vegas was a man short, in a 2018 victory over San Jose
- Landon Donovan’s last-minute goal in the 2010 World Cup match vs. Ghana, as he booted home a rebound to propel the U.S. men’s team into the round of 16. (The play-by-play announcer yelled: “From hope, there is glory!”)
- Duke’s Christian Laettner breaking Kentucky hearts with his legendary buzzer-beating, turnaround jumper in 1992
- Boise State’s overtime “Statue of Liberty” play to win the 2007 Fiesta Bowl over shellshocked Oklahoma
- Alec Martinez’s overtime goal that clinched the 2014 Stanley Cup for host Los Angeles, whose fans voiced a deafening roar. (NBC announcer Mike Emrick’s ecstatic call was one for the ages.)
