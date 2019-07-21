LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have raised the budget to $1.9 billion for the 65,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium being built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders and UNLV football.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the stadium authority board on Thursday approved $40 million in construction additions. They include 20 more suites and a field-level club area to be paid for by personal and club seat sales that weren’t part of the original budget.
The stadium is due to open in 2020 just off the Las Vegas Strip. Taxpayers are funding $750 million of the project.
Plans call for a translucent roof, a natural grass field and sliding doors that can open to view the Strip.
The facility will be managed by a division of live-entertainment company AEG.
Project officials said construction is about halfway complete.
