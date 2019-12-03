Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Rain likely. High 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.