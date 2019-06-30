BULLHEAD CITY — Teagan Dover, 6-under girls classification, and Nicolai Klier, 6-under boys, led the way again for the Barracudas during their home finale at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool on Friday night.
Dover and Klier each won first in all four individual races during the Barracudas’ 285-114 win over the Swim-Neptune Kingman.
“These two have quickly become huge point grabbers for us in an age group that is very tough to fill — and as equally tough to excel,” said Barracudas head coach Ed Catalfamo by text message.
Madison Underwood, 7-8 girls, continues to “excel,” Catalfamo said. “She also won all four individual races in her age category.
“Madison’s start is what carries her to the winner’s circle each week. Her start is so good (that) it easily gives her — in most races — a two-body length advantage.
Cash Keller, who did not compete for the Barracudas last season, is back to “dominating” his 9-10 boys age group, Catalfamo said. “It took him a few weeks to kick off the rust, but he is back to his old form and it is great to see him back in the pool again.”
Kingzten Bristol “easily made quick work again” in his 11-12 boys age group, said the 22-year Barracudas’ head coach. “He is so strong and has very nice form and technique but his best qualities are his work ethic.
“He works really hard each and every day to prepare himself for each week’s meets and he is very coachable, he listens and applies what his coaches tell him.
“These two qualities will get him very far in and out of the water.”
Emily Hamilton, 11-12 girls, had a great meet, Catalfamo said. She finished first in three of four of her races, she tied fellow teammate Kailee Beardsley for first place in the 25-meter butterfly, took first in the 25 backstroke and the 25 freestyle and came in second behind teammate Paxton Bristol by .2 seconds.
“Hamilton is very committed,” Catalfamo said. “She can be counted on to be at practice every day and work hard.
“Hamilton is proof that commitment and hard work are the keys to success.”
END OF AN ERA: Friday’s meet was a little bittersweet, as “we said goodbye to ’Cuda lifer, Bridget MacDonald.”
He added: “Bridget began swimming with (the) Barracudas in 2005; she had to shorten her final eligible season this summer due to a shoulder injury; however, she muscled out one more race on Friday and in true Bridget fashion, she took first in her favorite stroke, the backstroke, besting younger sister Madelynn MacDonald, who took second place.”
Catalfamo said Madelynn MacDonald, 15-18 girls, won the other three individual races in her age group.
“Bridget will be missed,” he added. “We will all miss her.”
ON A MISSION: Barracudas assistant coach Hylie Thorpe Barton’s daughter, Christina Barton, served as an assistant Barracudas coach this season.
Christina Barton’s last meet was at the Sand Hallow Aquatic Center in St. George, Utah, on June 15.
“It was emotional for me because it was Christina’s last meet coaching,” said Thorpe Barton. “She (left) on her church mission (June 19).
“So we had an emotional farewell party for her after the meet.”
