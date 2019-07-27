BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Barracudas won the 2019 Colorado River Finals title by a very slim margin, 1,137-1,131, over the Needles Sandsharks at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool on Saturday.
“The entire day was back and forth, a real nail biter,” said Barracudas 22-year head coach Ed Catalfamo.
The BHC boys beat their Needles counterparts 543-411, and the Swim Neptune-Kingman boys placed third at 109, and the Needles girls topped their BHC counterparts 548-420, while the Swim Neptune-Kingman team came in third at 61.
“The kids benefit so much from this type of competition all summer long,” Catalfamo said. “They know they can’t let up; they have to continue to push harder and fine-tune their strokes.”
BHC assistant coach Hylie Barton said it’s been a while since the Barracudas won the finals.
“We were up by four going into the relays,” she added. “It came down to the last race before it was decided.
“They took first and second in 13-14 relay, but we came back first and second in the 15-18.
“Just shows how closely matched the two teams are.”
When Barton was asked if the Barracudas knew how much was on the line during the last two races, she said, “Nope. We didn’t announce the scores. Just told them every race was important.”
Barton went on to describe the Barracudas’ reaction after finding out that they won the title.
“(There were) loud screams and cheers when Ed announced the two scores, letting everyone know it was a six-point difference,” Barton said. “Then (he) announced that Needles had taken second.”
BHC’s Teagan Dover, 6-under girls, amassed 45 points to lead all Barracudas in scoring, although Needles’ Joslyn Jones, 7-8 girls, Needles’ Madeline Keller, 9-10 girls, Needles’Makenna Castillo, 11-12 girls, Swim Neptune-Kingman’s Darren Tott, 13-14 boys, and Needles’ Caella Castillo, 15-18 girls, each also compiled 45 points.
BHC’s Mary Hessom led all 13-14 girls with 42 points.
“She definitely helped the girls team big time,” said Catalfamo about Dover’s performance. “Mary had a good day, too.”
Hessom set the Barracudas’ record in the 50 breaststroke during the meet.
BHC’s Kingzten Bristol and Needles’ Lincoln Jones went neck and neck the entire day, and it was reflective when the two stalwarts tied for the top spot with 39 points each in the 9-10 boys class.
Bristol set Barracudas records in the 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke and the 50 freestyle during Saturday’s meet.
Barracudas’ Jack Mangum tallied 36 points to top all swimmers in the 7-8 boys class, and BHC’s Keller Cash recorded 34 points to lead the 9-10 boys class.
“Our boys carried us through this year, which is typically not the case,” Catalfamo said. “Our girls have been carrying us for several years, so this has definitely been a different year — a transition year.”
