BULLHEAD CITY — Head coach Ed Catalfamo had five days to reflect after his Bullhead City Barracudas won the 2019 Colorado River Finals title by a very narrow margin, 1,137-1,131, over the Needles Sandsharks at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool on Saturday.
“From the beginning of the season to the end, this has got to be one of the most improved teams in the past 22 years,” said Catalfamo by text message. “We had a solid foundation of returning swimmers that really stepped up and helped lead the team.
“Our new swimmers caught on quicker than I have ever seen before.
“This is really the reason we were able to succeed after the first meet.
The Sandsharks hammered the Barracudas 331-250 in Needles on June 1 during the first meet of the season, but the BHC swimmers rebounded.
“With our seasoned swimmers leading the way, and our swimmers working hard and buying into the process so soon was really the difference this year in our team’s success.” Catalfamo said.
For the last six weeks of the season the Barracudas and their coaching staff practiced at 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.
“My coaching staff is just amazing. They give tirelessly and selflessly day in and day out all summer long,” Catalfamo said. “I am already looking forward to next season.”
