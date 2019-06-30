SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched seven shutout innings, Eduardo Escobar hit an RBI single to break a scoreless tie in the seventh and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday night.
Greinke (9-3) struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in another dominant outing. The right-hander allowed only one runner past first base and got the Giants to hit into a pair of double plays while extending his scoreless streak on the road to 221/3 innings. He gave up five hits.
Escobar had three hits. Adam Jones added two and walked twice for the Diamondbacks.
Stephen Vogt hit a three-run homer off Arizona closer Greg Holland in the ninth. Holland, the third reliever used by manager Torey Lovullo in the inning, retired the next three batters for his 12th save.
Arizona stranded seven runners in the first five innings against Drew Pomeranz and had a runner tagged out trying to score in the seventh before breaking through against reliever Sam Dyson (2-1).
Jones reached on a one-out error when his fly ball glanced off the glove of center fielder Kevin Pillar. After Dyson fielded Ketel Marte’s comebacker and tagged out Tom Locastro between third and home for the second out, Escobar hit a soft fly that dropped between shortstop Brandon Crawford and left fielder Alex Dickerson to score Jones.
The Diamondbacks went up 4-0 in the eighth. Christian Walker scored on an infield single by pinch-hitter Ildemaro Vargas, and another run scored when Crawford threw the ball out of play after making a diving stop on Vargas’ grounder to shortstop. Jones followed with an RBI single.
