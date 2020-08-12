DENVER (AP) — Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks battered the Colorado Rockies 13-7 Wednesday in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.
Blackmon began the game batting an astonishing .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.
Blackmon was on deck when Trevor Story, who doubled twice and singled, grounded into a game-ending double play.
Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.
Marte had three hits, including a go-ahead single in an eight-run seventh inning. It was 5-all going into the inning.
“It was about time,” said David Peralta, who helped break the game open in the seventh with a three-run double. “We were finding some holes. We’ve been hitting the ball really well but couldn’t find the hole. This just happened. So when this kind of thing happens it’s fun. It’s fun when you do the right thing and things go your way. We just have to keep it up.”
Nick Ahmed had three hits and a pair of RBIs and Kole Calhoun added three hits with an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who took two of three to deny Colorado its sixth consecutive series win to start the season.
