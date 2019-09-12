NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne put together a historic season in Washington and has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year.
Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot over 50% from the field (51.5%), 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%) and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that milestone. She helped the Mystics finish with the best record in the league and the top overall seed in the playoffs.
“It wasn’t something I thought about, but for a month or two months the media has been talking about it,” Delle Donne said of the 50-40-90 club. “I kind of knew what was happening. I’m happy I will go down in history for this. it’s really hard to accomplish and I appreciate all the hard work that went into it.”
Napheesa Collier edged Arike Ogunbowale for rookie of the year honors. Minnesota’s rookie received eight of the votes; Ogunbowale the other six.
Collier finished the season as only the fourth different player in league history to amass over 400 points, 200 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 steals, 25 blocks and 25 3-pointers in a single season. The other three are Tamika Catchings (seven times), Maya Moore (3 times) and Sheryl Swoopes.
Ogunbowale became the second player in league history to score over 30 points in four straight games, joining Moore. She finished as the league’s third leading scorer averaging 18.9 points.
