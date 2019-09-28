BULLHEAD CITY — The hex is over.
The River Valley High School Dust Devils ended a decade of futility against the Yuma Catholic High School Shamrocks.
The host Dust Devils survived the Shamrocks’ second-half rally during their 24-21 victory at River Valley High on Friday night.
River Valley’s triumph was its first win in eight tries — after losing seven in a row since 2010 — against the Shamrocks.
The Shamrocks trailed 24-6 at halftime, and they had cut their deficit to 24-21 when they had the football at the River Valley 10 with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dust Devils defensive back Alex Castillo put a hit on Shamrocks’ running back Tanner Wood, separating the Yuma Catholic receiver from the football as other River Valley defenders Mario Meza and Shawn Stice converged on Yuma Catholic quarterback Gage Reese’s final pass attempt.
Meza laid on the ground in pain well after the final buzzer sounded.
“Ah man, that’s what we live for,” said Dust Devils head coach Jonathan Clark about how nerve-racking it was on the River Valley sideline before and during the final play. “I was just looking over at my little managers and they were biting their teeth — scared to death — and I was like this is what this is about.”
The Dust Devils took a 3-0 lead on Johnny Delgado’s 27-yard field goal with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
River Valley made it 10-0 when Meza recovered Reese’s fumble and took it 52 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining in the first period.
Dust Devils defensive end/outside linebacker Brenan Gladeau’s pass rush pressured Reese into coughing up the football.
The Shamrocks’ sideline pleaded that the fumble should have been ruled an incomplete shovel pass, but that was not how the officials saw it.
“It was a lopsided game on the penalty side and it’s not indicative of who we are, so somebody needs to answer for that,” Shamrocks head coach Rhett Stallworth said.
Running back Devon Schmidt-Black’s 1-yard TD run made it 10-6, PAT missed, with 10:21 left in the first quarter.
Dust Devils quarterback Seth Christy’s 10-yard TD run at 4:17 and his 1-yard TD run at 2:08, Delgado’s PATs, made it 24-9, which also was the score at halftime.
Christy completed 5-of-9 passes for 55 yards, while compiling two rushing TDs, as well as 25 yards on seven carries.
Reese’s 8-yard TD pass to tight end Nathan Villapudua, PAT good, made it 24-13 with 8:08 remaining in the third period, and Reese’s 33-yard TD pass to Rakai Malone and 2-point toss to Villapudua made it 24-21 at 4:07.
During the ensuing drive, the Dust Devils did their job without scoring a point by keeping the Shamrocks off the field by playing keepaway from Yuma Catholic’s offense with a 7:55, 65-yard, 15-play drive.
“That was huge for us,” Clark said.
The Dust Devils’ defense managed to hold onto the lead despite the Shamrocks’ offensive onslaught during the final 16 minutes.
Dust Devils’ statistics: Zach Hammett 123 yards on 21 carries, which he amassed pretty much in the first half.
River Valley all-purpose player Oscar Diaz compiled 82 yards of total offense — 41 rushing 41 receiving. 215 yards rushing as a team and 94 passing yards 309 total offense
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A nonregion victory put River Valley’s record to 4-1 overall, and Yuma Catholic’s record is 2-3 overall.
Stats courtesy of Clark.
