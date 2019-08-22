MOHAVE VALLEY — The Needles High School Mustangs pulled away from the visiting Dust Devils 34-12 during last season’s season opener for both football clubs.
The Dust Devils will try to improve upon last season’s performance when they open their season at 7 tonight at River Valley High School against the Mustangs.
“We have been grinding a long time for this,” said Dust Devils head coach Jonathan Clark about his squad’s nine-month offseason. “Tomorrow night the boys get to cash that paycheck.
“They are excited.”
While the Dust Devils expressed their enthusiasm about the season opener, Clark said Needles was the 2018 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association runner-up for the 2A Nevada State championship.
“Needles is Needles,” Clark said. “They will be well coached, physical and they won’t quit. You don’t get that far by accident, they have our respect, and we know we need to be ready to play hard-nosed football.”
Dust Devils senior middle linebacker Isaac Miller added: “We were not as well conditioned as we are this season, and we thought we were going to go into the game and beat the crap out of them and they came out more conditioned and that’s why they beat us.
“We thought they were the underdogs. We didn’t give them the respect they deserved and they were better than we thought they were.
The Mustangs finished their 2018 season with a record of 10-3 overall, 5-0 in league, as they fell to Pershing County High School 30-18 in the state final.
Despite the 22-point loss to the Mustangs last season, Clark said his Dust Devils hung in there for more than half the game.
Dust Devils junior cornerback Amaro Contreras said: “It was a good game in the beginning — for the most part — but then we started getting a lot of personal fouls, we lost yardage and it went downhill from there.
“Last year we didn’t really put in the work, but this year we’ve been putting in the work since January,” Contreras said. “So, we know we’re ready.”
The Dust Devils trailed the Mustangs 20-12 late in the third quarter.
“I think we competed well with Needles until the end of the third quarter last year,” he added. “Our conditioning — or lack thereof — really showed.
“That has been one point of emphasis for us as a coaching staff: To make sure we don’t gas out again this year.”
In addition to the Dust Devils’ physical shortcomings a year ago, they also experienced chemistry issues.
“I think the biggest thing is we are not divided,” said the second-year Dust Devils’ head coach. “We are a team —united and together. Last year, we had some groups within the group.
“I think the coaches and the player leadership has done a great job cutting that out.”
The Dust Devils finished with a record of 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A West Region during Clark’s first season at the helm; however, River Valley started 0-3 and 1-4 before winning three of its final five games.
“We are more committed,” said Clark about his current squad. “Of the 33-35 we dress Friday night, at least 25 have been getting after it since March.
“Whether it be 6 a.m. skill development sessions, summer conditioning/lifting and 7-on-7 tourneys, or camp or 2.5-hour practices during the school year.
“The harder you work the harder it is to quit. “This is on top of the fact that a large portion of my guys play multiple sports; it’s something I push them to do.”
The Dust Devils will not have to deal with Mustangs graduating senior Marcus Turner, who rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns against them in 2018, tonight.
“They have a quarterback returning and one of the running backs,” Clark said. “Their primary back graduated last year.”
Two Mustangs quarterbacks have returned from last season’s squad, according to MaxPreps. They are Dawsen Yeager and Nate Parker, both of whom split the signal-calling duties against the Dust Devils last season.
While Turner has graduated, senior running back Tyler White has returned after gaining 119 yards on seven carries, including a second-quarter, 63-yard TD run against River Valley.
Dust Devils senior cornerback/wide receiver Sam Zegler-evans said: “The biggest thing we learned was never underestimate your opponent.
“Our coaches preach to stay humble and hungry one game at a time.
“I feel as a team we’re all-around improved from last season.”
Dust Devils senior quarterback Seth Christy has a full season under his belt as River Valley’s starting quarterback, which should help him immensely this time around.
“He has been getting quicker, better at reading the defense and making the right decision,” said Zeler-evans about Christy’s improvement over the past season.”
Christy is more comfortable now with a season under his belt.
“I feel I have grown and matured a lot more since last year,” Christy said. “This offseason, I have really focused on becoming a leader on the field and in the classroom and in the weight room.”
Clark said his Dust Devils needed confidence going into the Needles’ game.
“I think the scrimmage last week helped a lot with that actually.” he said. “We moved the ball against each team we played. “I felt we tackled really well.
“Aside from that, again, we’ve just been working. Keeping our head down and getting after it. The harder you work the harder it is to quit.
“We are ready to play, that is for sure; I thought we’ve had a good week of practice.
“(The proof) is in the pudding, I guess. We will find out tomorrow night.”
