MOHAVE VALLEY — The Dust Devils competed in their third 7-on-7 football scrimmage during the preseason, as River Valley hosted the Kingman Academy Tigers and the Parker High School Broncs on Wednesday evening.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A West Region River Valley team had scrimmaged at Mingus High School and the Dust Devils hosted another 7-on-7 last week.
River Valley head coach Jonathan Clark and his squad will be scrimmaging today at a 16-team 7-on-7 tourney at Bourgade Catholic in Phoenix.
The defending AIA 3A champion Northwest Christian Crusaders will be on display at Bourgade, as well as AIA 4A schools, Thunderbird and Bourgade, among others, Clark said.
River Valley is coming off a 4-6 overall, 4-3 in conference and 3-2 in region record last season, and the Dust Devils will open their season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 at River Valley against the Needles High School Mustangs.
The Dust Devils finished respectably, as they won three of their last five games after losing four of their first five in 2018.
When asked how his Dust Devils compare to their first scrimmage, Clark said: “We picked up the offense; we’re miles ahead of where we were last year at this time.
“Obviously, we should be; I’ve been here a year now. But with that said, we still have some guys who are trying to pick it up, trying to get there and then there is the competitiveness is what I’m looking for, now.
“I’m looking for that will to win. You gotta want it.”
The second-year River Valley head football coach said 35 student-athletes show up to workouts consistently.
“We have 16 kids who haven’t missed a single summer session,” Clark said. “We’ve got 34 who missed two or less.”
IMPROVING DUST DEVILS: Brad Fitzgerald, who will be entering his senior season and did not play a single down last year, came in at 125 pounds, Clark said. He is 148 right now, and he will be a wide receiver in 2019.
Gage Solano, John Skinner and Ryan Madison will be entering their sophomore seasons, and Clark said “they have grown immensely over the summer.
“Even though they’ll probably play JV, they’ll be huge contributors to varsity.”
