MOHAVE VALLEY — The Dust Devils will be returning 14 starters from last year’s football team when they open their season in two days.
Head coach Jonathan Clark and his Dust Devils will opener their season at 7 p.m. on Friday at River Valley High School against their cross-river rival Needles High School Mustangs.
The Dust Devils went 4-6 overall, 4-2 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A West Region last season, and most of Clark’s units from last year will be intact with the exception of the linebacker core.
“Our linebacking core is the biggest question for our defense, right now,” Clark said. “We had to replace (some) very good football players from last year. We will do so by committee. The guys we got repping are committed and working hard.”
He added: “We actually had to replace three really good football players at linebacker: Seth Solano, Cole Shott and Layne Vancil.”
Clark said River Valley’s starters will be co-captain Isaac Miller, Mario Meza, Trevor Deatley and co-captain Brenan Gladeau.
“Several guys will make an impact, including Chris Galvas, Justin Deprey, Jeremy Julius and possibly Seth Christy.”
Clark said River Valley’s defensive front four will include sophomore second-year starter Mike Dulin, Damon Parks, Nick Love and Gladeau with, again, several rotating guys, which will include Deprey, Austin Sturdivant and Andrew Cervantes — to name a few.
“I believe we’re going to have a very successful season,” Gladeau said. “We’ve been working really hard this offseason.
“We’ve really come together as a unit and have been really dialed in from the start.”
Gladeau is optimistic about this season.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot stronger and faster and (am) preparing myself to have an even better year,” he added.
This defensive line has the potential to be a “dominating force for us,” Clark said. “It is made up of some really tough kids.
“Hopefully, they wreak havoc on the opposing team’s quarterback.”
Dust Devils defensive back Sam Evans said River Valley’s D-linemen are a strong group of guys.
“In my opinion, all of them have also been grinding this summer to this point and it has shown,” Evans added. “I’m looking forward to seeing them work in the trenches, causing trouble for the other teams’ run game.
“Overall, as a defense — of course — we have things to work on, but I’m confident in every single one of my teammates. This wouldn’t be happening without all of our coaches, who have been putting in the time every day, helping us get better, preaching their beliefs which have rubbed off on many (of us) and getting us where we are as a team today.”
The Dust Devils’ secondary will feature three returning starters, Clark said. Captain Evans, Naythan Vargas, Alex Castillo and Amaro Contrares.
“Amaro is the lone first-year starter, but I feel he can be our best cover guy throughput the season,” Clark said. “That is my hope for him.”
The Dust Devils have depth in the secondary.
“We have a few guys who will (be) repping, as well,” Clark said, “including Jacob Ellmore, who has grown tremendously since last season, and younger guys Gage Solano, Ryan Matteson ands Zach Hammett.
“As a team, (we) have been working all summer in the weight room, on the field, early mornings, late nights, preparing for this season, which starts this Friday at River Valley,” Evans said. “Defensively and offensively, I believe we have all the right guys for each position that are gonna get the job done.
“Our secondary this year is all returning players except for one. That is a big advantage for us. We already have that connection and chemistry with each other competing all summer in 7-on-7s and even against each other in practice.
“I’m very confident with our secondary and we are all looking forward to this season and competing with some of the top teams in 3A.”
Clark said the Dust Devils will sport seven returning offensive and defensive starters from 2018, although some will be two-way players.
Dust Devils senior quarterback, Christy, came on strong during the second half last year.
“Christy was also voted as one of our team captains,” Clark said. “He’s bigger, faster and stronger.
“He is over a year in, now, and, therefore, understands the offense much better.
“The trick now is getting him to be the leader I know he can be — to really be (an) extension of the coaching staff on the field.”
The Dust Devils’ second-year head coach said Christy’s accuracy and touch on the football has continued to improve.
“He had some errant throws in our scrimmage, but a lot of that was due to the defensive pressure getting to him,” he added. “That’s on us as coaches to plan and practice accordingly, so our O-line is prepared to block their assignments.”
The scrimmage that Clark was referring to was at Lake Havasu High School on Friday against Havasu, Parker and Bradshaw Mountain high schools.
Dulin, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds; Cervantes 5-10, 210; Dillon Montgomery, 6-2, 195; Parks 6-0, 235; and Sturdivant, 6-0 250; comprise the Dust Devils’ offensive line.
The Dust Devils “lost a huge” running back in Richard Vega from last season’s squad, but they have running backs Hammett and Castillo, who can take it all the way on any down, Clark said.
Hammett and Castillo fit nicely in River Valley’s zone scheme, as they read blocks very well — add the “quick cuts and bursts of speed, and all the linemen have to do is give them a crease.” Clark said. “Vega moved to Maryland in July — big hit, He was really bought in, too. All in all, I feel the move was best for him.”
There will be a few other Dust Devils who will contribute at running back this year, including Gage Solano, Miller and newcomer, Oscar Diaz, Clark said.
“As you can see, we are not a team of one or two superstars,” Clark said. “We are a team who will rely on one another — multiple guys competing multiple assignments,” he added.
The Dust Devils’ deepest position is at wide receiver.
Evans, Galvas, Bradley Fitzgerald, Vargas, Gage Solano and John Skinner ... “I can go on forever, there,” Clark said. “It’s our deepest group.”
The Dust Devils’ head coach has high expectations for his receivers.
“I feel we can take advantage of some one-on-ones with these guys,” he said. “Big plays, explosive plays are the expectation out of this group.”
He added: Diaz also will get reps at receiver.
Clark said Gladeau and Galvas will punt.
“Johnny Delgado, who is a sophomore soccer player, will be our kicker — both for field goals and kickoffs, Clark said. “This is Johnny’s first year kicking, but I’ve seen him knocking down 45-
yarders consistently,” Clark said. “He will be a weapon.”
