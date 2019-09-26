MOHAVE VALLEY — The Yuma Catholic High School Shamrocks have appeared to cast a magic spell, a curse on the River Valley High School Dust Devils during the last decade.
The Shamrocks have beaten the Dust Devils all seven times since 2010 — the hex continued even during the season that River Valley won the 2014 Division IV Arizona Interscholastic Association football title.
The host Dust Devils will try to put an end to the madness when they play at 7 tonight at River Valley High School in an AIA nonregion 3A contest.
They are really good,” said Dust Devils head coach Jonathan Clark by text message. “(Their) quarterback is very accurate with his throws. They run great routes. They are smaller than they were last year, but still very well coached.”
Clark said the Shamrocks’ pass-to-run ratio is 2 to 1.
It will be much different than the last four games the Dust Devils have played, said the two-year River Valley head coach.
“It will be a big contrast in style of play — not sure if that will cause us any issues,” he said.
The 3-1 overall 3A West Region Dust Devils are coming off a 28-9 victory against the Gilbert Christian High School Knights on Sept. 20, and the 2-2 overall AIA 3A Metro West Region Shamrocks are coming off a 69-7 drubbing by the American Leadership Academy Patriots on Sept. 20.
“They also run a lot of deep crossing routes,” said Clark when asked about the Shamrocks’ running backs’ roles in the passing attack. “They like to gash you when they can. Their best running back has not been in since the first series of the second week.
“He was very involved in the pass game. His back-ups aren’t as much, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be.
“We are preparing for both scenarios.”
The Dust Devils fell 50-12 against the Shamrocks at Yuma Catholic High School last season.
“Our DBs will have their work cut out for them, but they are excited for the opportunity,” Clark said. “Our energy is much higher this year. Last year, it was as if we had lost by Wednesday.
“(The) boys are ready to play this time around.”
