MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School Dust Devils have had two weeks to mend after suffering their first loss of the season.
The Dust Devils will try to get back on the winning track when they play at 7 tonight at Gilbert Christian High School against the Knights in a nonregion Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A conference football game.
The 2-1 overall, 0-0 in region Dust Devils lost 12-0 to the Lee Williams High School Volunteers on Sept. 6.
Dust Devils sophomore running back Zach Hammett is ranked No. 36 in the AIA with 430 rushing yards on 40 carries with five TDs.
Most of Hammett’s rushing yardage was amassed during River Valley’s first-two games, as Lee Williams held the 5-foot-7, 170-pound running back to 66 yards on 13 carries.
“We used our bye week to get back to the basics and just heal up,” Dust Devils head coach Jonathan Clark. “We have a good game plan in place for this week and have been executing well in practice.
“Were just trying to get to 1-0; that is our focus, right now.”
The AIA 3A Metro Region Knights’ record is 3-1 overall, 0-1 in region, as American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North defeated Gilbert Christian 40-10 on Aug. 23.
Weston Zierer has rushed for 775 yards on 55 carries with seven TDs.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back leads the AIA — from 2A-6A, which are all of Arizona’s 11-man football conferences — in rushing.
Clark said the Knights’ offense operates out of the double -wing formation.
“I think he (Zierer) is No. 1 in state in all divisions,” Clark said. “They are much improved over last season — that is for sure.
“(Knights head) coach (Danny) Norris is a great coach and man. We will have our hands full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.