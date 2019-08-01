NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees will head into the final months of the season with what they have, faltering pitchers, injured starters and all.
After Masahiro Tanaka failed to hold a two-run lead in a 7-5, rain-interrupted win over Arizona on Wednesday in what became Zack Greinke’s final start for the Diamondbacks, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged he had failed to find additional pitching at a reasonable price before the trade deadline passed.
“It wasn’t for a lack of effort,” he said. “We engaged with all teams. Some players, obviously, we didn’t match up for. Other circumstances, those players weren’t really available even though they were widely talked about in the public setting.”
New York is 68-39 and started Wednesday night with an eight-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East after Austin Romine’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh helped gain a two-game series split.
“We’ve already got what we believe is the best bullpen and some of the best (starting) pitchers in the league,” Romine said. “It’s over, so it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, let’s focus on the group that’s in here and get it done.’”
Yankees fans were hoping for a shiny acquisition — like the one Houston made when it acquired Greinke from the Diamondbacks shortly after his last pitch against New York.
Romine’s homer brought a spark to the Bronx on a gray, rainy day that started with slugger Luke Voit going on the injured list with a sports hernia that could require surgery.
Greinke allowed a two-run homer to Mike Tauchman in the second inning but settled after that, pitching two-run ball over five innings. He got slick when rain began coming down in the fifth, throwing a 64 mph eephus curveball to Aaron Judge before striking him out with a 92 mph slider.
A 36-minute rain delay followed, and that was Greinke’s last batter faced for the Diamondbacks.
Arizona took a 3-2 lead when Jake Lamb hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Chad Green in the fifth and center fielder Aaron Hicks airmailed his throw to third base. The ball bounced into the visiting dugout, allowing a second run to score. Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela was shaken up on the play but remained in the game.
Tanaka made his first start since allowing 12 runs in 31/3 innings against Boston last Thursday. He allowed two singles to start the fifth before handing off to Green.
Judge struck out three times in three plate appearances against Greinke and was 1 for 25 before an eighth-inning single off Hirano.
That started a three-run inning for the Yankees that included Gleyber Torres’ RBI double and Cameron Maybin’s run-scoring single.
Tim Locastro hit his first major league homer leading off the ninth against Nestor Cortes Jr. and David Peralta had an RBI double off Aroldis Chapman, who got All-Star Ketel Marte to ground into a game-ending forceout with two on, earning his 27th save in 32 chances.
Adam Ottavino (4-3) pitched a scoreless inning.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: OF/C Blake Swihart (strained right oblique) was 0 for 4 with four strikeouts and a walk in a rehab game with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday night. He was transferred to the 60-day IL Wednesday.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ross (9-7, 3.91) is scheduled to start against Washington on Friday night against RHP Joe Ross (0-3, 9.85).
Yankees: The Yankees haven’t announced a scheduled starter for Friday. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4, 4.13) is in line to start for the Red Sox.
