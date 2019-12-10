SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Junior Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million.
He gets a $50,000 signing bonus payable on Jan. 15 and a $2.5 million salary next year. Arizona has a
$3.5 million option for 2021 with a $100,000 buyout, and the option price would escalate by $1 million for 45 games finished or 125 innings pitched next season.
He can earn $500,000 a year in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 85, 100, 115, 130 and 145. He also can earn $500,000 annually for games finished: $50,000 each for 25 and 30, and $100,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40 and 45.
Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 832⁄3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.
Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.
Padres, D-backs to play in Mexico City
The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play each other in April in Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in Mexico City.
The commissioner’s office said Tuesday the two games on April 18 and 19 will be at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened last March.
Arizona will be the home team for both games, which originally were scheduled for Phoenix.
Spring training games were played in Mexico City in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016 at Fray Nano and Foro Sol.
