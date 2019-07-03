District 9 Little League All-Star runner-ups

The Mohave Valley baseball players, who placed second in the District 9 Little League 10-12 All-Star Tournament, pose for a photo. Front, left to right are Hunter Koehler, Julio Gonzalez, Hayden Carroll, Hudson Carroll, Nash Hanrahan. Back, from left to right are Mickey Smith, David Cervantes, Mikey Gonzalez, Tyler Wilson, Zane Bruton, David Lively and Ethan Farnham. The MVLL squad fell to Lake Havasu 15-3 in the tournament final on Saturday in Kingman.

 Contributed

