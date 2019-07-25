BULLHEAD CITY — Teagan Dover, 6-under girls, and Nicholai Klier, 6-under boys, continued to be among the Bullhead City Barracudas best swimmers of the season, with each placing first in their classifications on Saturday.
Dover compiled 36 points and Klier 34 during the Barracudas’ second-place finish at the 39th annual Verde Valley Invitational, which was the Bullhead City squad’s next-to-last meet of the season.
The Barracudas will be hosting the Colorado River Finals at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Bullhead City Pool.
“Dover and Klier continue to impress,” said Barracudas head coach Ed Catalfamo by text message. “Dover is in her second year on the team and has really advanced her stroke technique as well as her start.
“Klier could barely make one lap of the pool at the beginning of the season, however, he has the tenacity and drive of a much older swimmer, which has launched him to the top of the leaderboard this season.
“Both of these young swimmers and my entire 8-under group benefit from having coach Ariana Romero at the helm.”
“She has done an amazing job with out littles and we are so happy to have her working this developmental group and the kids show improvement daily.”
Bullhead City’s Kingzten Bristol, 11-12 boys, recorded 24 points to edge Needles Sandsharks stalwart and runner-up, Lincoln Jones’ 32.
Barracudas standout Mary Hessom, 13-14 girls, recorded 31 points, which was enough to best her Sandshark counterpart and runner-up, Jorja Zirkle’s 25.
HOST TEAM RULES: The Cottonwood Clippers amassed the most points overall, and they recorded victories in the boys and girls classifications, as the Barracuda boys placed second and the Needles girls also came in second.
