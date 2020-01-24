MOHAVE VALLEY — Trevell Walker was on a mission Thursday night at River Valley High.
For a good chunk of the Dust Devils varsity boys showdown with Kingman, nothing could stop the home team’s sharpshooter — until he sustained a head injury in the third quarter.
Until then, Walker — with support from his brother, Trevor, and bread-and-butter guard Nate Vargas — tamed the visiting Bulldogs.
The upshot was a 70-59 victory for River Valley, its sixth straight win and one that boosted its overall mark to 6-5. Kingman tumbled to 4-9.
Such a convincing win didn’t seem likely at the end of one quarter, as the Bulldogs clawed their way to a 22-14 lead.
As the second quarter progressed, Kingman’s hot hands cooled off considerably, while the Devils were just getting started. They chopped the deficit to one, thanks to Vargas’s hustle and persistence, along with a 3-pointer by Walker that was quickly followed by a fast-break layup,
At that point, the Walker brothers got serious: Trevell sank another from downtown, while Trevor subsequently nailed his own 3-pointer, for a 33-32 advantage at the half.
Dust Devils coach Jonathan Clark’s explanation for his squad’s slow start wasn’t complicated.
“I don’t think it was necessarily anything I said. We just kind of woke up,” said Clark. “We really got after Kingman, especially in the second quarter.”
Early in the third, it became a rough-and-tumble, back-and-forth battle. Trevell Walker’s attempts were on target again and again, and River Valley inflated its lead to 47-41 when Trevor drained another from long range.
For all of the Devils’ offensive theatrics, Kingman wouldn’t fade in the limelight. The Bulldogs began to match the hosts basket for basket as the scoreboard read 54-53.
Around that time, Trevell Walker was shaken up by the aforementioned knock to his forehead and missed the rest of the contest.
Any concerns among hometown fans were swiftly erased by the likes of Isaiah Castillo and Oscar Diaz, both of whom stepped up.
Eventually, the Bulldogs wore down and cooled off again, while Vargas got his second wind and looked unstoppable. With approximately five minutes remaining, the Devils led 66-53 and pulled away for good.
Afterward, Walker was in good spirits and downplayed his injury.
“It’s just a headache,” he said, adding that his shooting streak wasn’t surprising. “I practice shots every day. I shoot well at home games, but I actually play better on the road.”
In other action Thursday night, the Lady Dust Devils — with their standard half-dozen players suiting up — came up short, 46-43, against Kingman.
The River Valley girls led at the end of the first and second quarters, thanks to indefatigable Brooke Zozaya’s endless pursuit of the ball. It was tied with a minute to play, but the visitors converted their free throw attempts to win.
River Valley is slated to host the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots on Monday.
