CHINLE, Ariz. — For three quarters, the River Valley High School Dust Devils stayed within striking distance of the Chinle Wildcats.
But Chinle pulled away in the fourth quarter, hitting free throws down the stretch and keeping the weary Dust Devils from mounting a comeback on the way to an 82-54 decision in the first round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Class 3A boys basketball state tournament.
The loss ended River Valley’s season at 12-11. Chinle, now 17-10, will face Gilbert Christian in the second round Saturday at Gilbert.
River Valley, the 23rd seed in the 24-team 3A tournament field, relied on the outside shooting of senior Trevell Walker to stay close to the 10th-seeded Wildcats for much of the game. Chinle led all the way but River Valley was within eight points heading in the final quarter before the Wildcats put it away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.