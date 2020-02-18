MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School boys varsity basketball team ventures to Chinle tonight for a 3A state playoff game.
River Valley is the No. 23 seed in the 24-team playoff field. The Dust Devils (10-8) lost six of their first seven games before righting the ship by winning nine of its last 11.
Chinle (12-6) is the No. 10 seed.
Tipoff with the host Wildcats is set for 7 p.m.
Several Dust Devils received 3A West honors: Trevell Walker was named Offensive Player of the Year; Trevor Walker, first team All-Region; Nate Vargas, second team; Amaro Contrares and Sam Evans, honorable mention.
Jonathan Clark, was named Coach of the Year. Clark also was the 3A West Coach of the Year in football.
