MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School boys varsity basketball team topped Chino Valley 76-64 on Thursday night at Chino Valley.
The visiting Dust Devils are now 2-0 in 3A West Section action and 3-7 overall. The Cougars entered the game ranked No. 10 in the state.
It was River Valley’s second 3A West victory of the week, coming on the heels of a 44-43 triumph over Kingman Academy.
In other action Thursday, the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots dismantled the visiting Bagdad Sultans 65-8. On Friday night at MALC, the Patriots lifted their season record to 11-6 after defeating San Pasqual Valley, of Winterhaven, California, 65-33.
