WICKENBURG — The River Valley High varsity basketball teams took their act on the road, specifically Wickenburg High, on Thursday.
The Dust Devil boys prevailed, 81-65, to push their overall mark to 10-7 and lower the Wranglers’ record to 1-13.
Coach Jonathan Clark said his squad “did a great job of hitting free throws down the stretch.”
Trevell Walker — as is often the case — paced the victors with 22 points. Oscar Diaz supplied 18, Trevor Walker chipped in with 16 and Amaro Contreras added 10 for the Dust Devils.
The triumph, River Valley’s 10th in their last dozen games, followed Wednesday night’s win against Mohave Accelerated Learning Center in Bullhead City.
In other action Thursday, the Lady Dust Devils came up short 37-22 against the Lady Wranglers.
Veronica Gonzales scored 10 and Bruke Zozaya contributed eight points in defeat.
Both River Valley teams finish the regular season next Tuesday at Kingman against the Bulldogs.
