MOHAVE VALLEY — When the seniors on this year’s River Valley High School football team were in grade school and junior high, the Dust Devils were regular participants in the Arizona Interscholastic Association playoffs.
Now, thanks to the efforts of those seniors — and their younger teammates — the Dust Devils have earned a return to the postseason.
River Valley knocked off Wickenburg 32-15 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the 16-team AIA 3A playoff field. River Valley will take its 7-2 overall record on the road this Friday, traveling to Snowflake to meet the 8-2 Lobos. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Snowflake, about 260 miles east of Mohave Valley.
“I’m not a very emotional guy,” RVHS coach Jonathan Clark told his team following Friday night’s win, “but I’m so proud of you.”
To his seniors, he said, “You brought us back.”
River Valley’s program made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2016, winning the title in 2014 after finishing as runner-up a year earlier. The Dust Devils went 3-7 in 2017 and 4-6 a year ago, Clark’s first at the school, before breaking through this season.
“At the beginning of the season, we set three goals,” Clark said. “Play as a team, a family.... Have a winning record.... Make the playoffs. We’ve accomplished all three. Now we’re going to come up with a new set of goals.”
Quarterback Seth Christy, one of those seniors Clark addressed, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another. Senior receivers Jacob Elmore and Samuel Zegler-Evans each caught a TD pass. Senior defensive back Alex Castillo had nine tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The underclassmen got into the act, too. Sophomore running back Zach Hammett ran for 163 yards and a touchdown, going over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, while sophomore placekicker Johnny Delgado kicked his fifth field goal of the season and converted on all three of his extra-point attempts.
Wickenburg, ending the season at 4-5, got a pair of touchdown runs by sophomore quarterback Calogero Dicamillo but wore out in the second half, when the Wranglers were outscored 17-0.
River Valley fumbled on two of its first four plays from scrimmage and trailed 7-0 after Dicamillo’s 2-yard run at 6:39 of the first quarter. Troy Adamo added the point-after.
Castillo’s interception set up River Valley’s first TD, which came on an 9-yard slant pass from Christy to Elmore — Elmore’s first catch of the season — with Delgado’s PAT tying the game with 5:15 left in the first half.
Ryan Matteson recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Devils scored again on Hammett’s 34-yard TD run with 4:24 left in the half. After a penalty on the Wranglers, Isaac Miller made the short run for a two-point conversion to make it 15-7.
The Wranglers responded with a 66-yard scoring drive capped by Dicamillo’s 8-yard bootleg to the left with 17 seconds left after setting up the score with a 40-yard pass to Adamo and a 12-yarder to Bryson Adler. Adler ran in the conversion to tie the game at 15.
Delgado broke the tie at 2:44 in the third, booting a 20-yard field goal after the Dust Devils bogged down at the Wrangler 3.
River Valley put it away on the first play of the fourth quarter when Christy and Zegler-Evans connected on a 78-yard scoring pass. Zegler-Evans drew man coverage and easily got behind the defender; Christy put the pass on the money and Zegler-Evans won the foot race to the end zone.
Clark said the Devils hoped to have an opportunity for the play.
“We felt like we had the matchup we wanted,” he said. “Sam (Zegler-Evans) had man coverage. It was just a matter of getting him the ball. Seth threw a perfect pass. Touchdown.”
Christy added a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:57 to go after the Devils cashed in on another Wickenburg turnover.
River Valley enters the playoffs as the No. 13 seed in the 16-team playoff bracket with Snowflake the No. 4 seed.
In other first-round 3A games, No. 1 seed Benjamin Franklin of Queen Creek hosts No. 16 Ganado; No. 9 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert is at No. 8 Coolidge; No. 12 Arizona College Prep is at No. 5 Blue Ridge; No 14 Odyssey Institute is at No. 3 Northwest Christian; No. 11 Yuma Catholic is at No. 6 Valley Christian; No. 10 Sabino is at No. 7 Safford; and No. 15 Payson is at No. 2 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek.
All games are scheduled for Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.