MOHAVE VALLEY — Prior to tip-off Thursday night, River Valley High varsity boys basketball coach Jonathan Clark expressed confidence in his surging squad.
Throughout their game against visiting Wickenburg High, it was obvious why.
The Dust Devils labored their way to an early lead, then gradually left no doubt which team was superior as they whipped the Wranglers 84-59.
“I feel we’ve been playing well,” said Clark, whose team won its fifth straight to level its overall record at 5-5.
Senior point guard Nate Vargas entered the conference contest anticipating another win.
“I like to switch the tempo and keep ‘em guessing,” said Vargas, who helped run the offense in every sense of the verb. It was his lightning-fast speed that kept the visitors on their heels throughout the affair.
With the Dust Devils clinging to a precarious 16-11 lead, Vargas finished off a fast-break layup — the first of many for the victorious hosts.
But it was Trevell Walker who brought the home crowd to its feet by drilling a 25-footer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, for a 21-12 lead. Wickenburg never seemed to recover.
It was midway through the second quarter when River Valley began scoring at will, inflating the lead to 36-21 on another fast-break conversion.
Come halftime, the Wranglers managed to remain within shouting distance, 47-34, but any hope was short-lived.
Down the stretch, the Dust Devils demonstrated their physical strength, prowess and determination. Vargas’ endless hustle wore down the Wranglers, who couldn’t keep up.
Clark said a victory at home was just what the doctor ordered.
“This home stretch — I think we play four consecutive games here — is important. Winning these can put us in great position,” he said.
“We have a very talented group. They’ve bought in to what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.