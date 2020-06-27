MOHAVE VALLEY — For purposes of hosting the weekend’s Kings & Queens tournament, River Valley High School’s baseball team played under the guise — and in the uniforms — of Tri City Venom.
In turn, the incognito Dust Devils showed ample bite in their opener Friday, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to knock off the CBA Warhawks of California.
In the nightcap, the Venom prevailed again, stifling the Cobras (from Nevada) by a 6-1 count thanks to the arm and bat of David Lopez.
“It was a great day,” said RVHS head coach Billy Fregozo. “Everyone was playing as a unit.”
On the mound, Lopez tossed six strong innings in game 2; at the plate, he contributed a double and triple.
A slew of other Devils supplied more lumber: Incoming freshman C.J. Hunter (who was the starting pitcher in game 1) and Hayden Goveia each collected two hits; Krieger Fletcher had a single, double and knocked in three runs; while Gabe “Golden” Graham added a base hit and drew a walk.
Earlier in the toasty afternoon, the hosts fell behind early to CBA, despite Hunter’s noble effort on the hill. He allowed two earned runs, before Graham hurled three scoreless frames in relief to earn the victory.
Seniors were scarce in the RVHS dugout, as Aiden Gunn will be the only incoming 12th grader, but Fregozo is optimistic about his program’s future.
“Most of these young kids will be good over the next few years. We should do well,” he said.
The Dust Devils (aka Venom) were scheduled to play again Saturday night and today, as part of a single-elimination bracket.
