MOHAVE VALLEY — As the River Valley High varsity team swings into its 2020 campaign, coach Billy Fregozo prefers that last season stays in his rear-view mirror. That’s because you can count on one hand the Dust Devils’ total number of 2019 victories.
This spring figures to be a different story.
“We’re young but a lot better,” said the 48-year-old Fregozo, entering his second year as bench boss.
He was standing in a dugout of the school’s baseball field on a Thursday so blustery, the Wicked Witch of the West wouldn’t have been out of place.
The head coach attributes River Valley’s potential to bright, athletic players who are contact hitters and capable of rock-solid defense.
“Our lineup may have three freshmen, but they have a high baseball I.Q. and they’re fundamentally sound,” Fregozo said, in reference to — among others — center fielder Gavin Hogencamp, second sacker Hayden Govia and third baseman Kreiger Fletcher.
The Dust Devils also are counting on sophomores Gage Solano and Gabe Graham, the latter of whom is a starting pitcher and first baseman.
Of course, no varsity squad is complete without upper-class anchors, and River Valley has two of a kind: senior catcher Sam Zeglar-Evans and junior shortstop Aiden Gunn.
“Aiden is a great fielder and can hit over .400,” said Fregozo.
Zeglar-Evans, the team captain, has a “wonderful attitude and blocks everything behind the plate” in the words of his coach.
Although the likes of Graham, Brandon McKinley and Zeglar-Evans are power hitters, don’t expect much of the longball.
Said assistant coach Mitchell Gleason: “They won’t hit home runs, but they’ll do their jobs.”
Both coaches said they anticipate that upcoming foes Northwest Christian and Chino Valley will be formidable competition.
Kingman Academy — site of the Dust Devils’ season opener on Wednesday — won’t exactly be a walk in the park, either.
“That game will be a measuring stick for us,” said Fregozo.
