BULLHEAD CITY — River Valley High School varsity football team held its preseason camp Friday and Saturday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
There were approximately 45 student-athletes participating, said head coach Jonathan Clark. The squad has welcomed four transfers from California and a pair of Las Vegas transplants.
At any given time Friday, the players were split into a handful of groups wherein an assistant coach voiced instructions. Among those mentors chiming in: Shawn Holley, Alex Dowling, Tim Montgomery, Anthony Margiotta, Devin Hannah, Mike Anderson and Damon Martin — the last of whom worked individually with punter/kicker Johnny Delgado (a junior and returning starter).
Exercises included those for blocking, turnovers and tackle circuit drills.
Amaro Contrares, a senior, and Junior Pachecho, a junior, are vying to become RVHS’ starting quarterback.
The Dust Devils are expected to kick off their fall season Oct. 2 against Valley Christian.
