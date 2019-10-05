DailyNewsstaff
KINGMAN — Controlling the game from start to finish, the River Valley High School Dust Devils dominated the Kingman Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Dust Devils muzzled the Bulldogs 49-14 to improve to 5-1 overall and set up a showdown Friday night against Northwest Christian at Mohave Valley. Northwest Christian also is 5-1. Both teams won their 3A West Section openers on Friday with Northwest Christian drilling Wickenburg 44-6.
Oscar Diaz ran for three touchdowns, Zach Hemmett scored twice — including on a kickoff return to open the second half — and the Red Devils used experience from earlier games to throttle Kingman’s ground attack.
“I think we benefitted from seeing that style of offense two times already this season,” RVHS coach Jonathan Clark said. “We’ve already played against single- and double-wing, so we were prepared to defend it. Most seasons, you only see that style of offense once. We were blessed by scheduling.”
And blessed by a solid start, both to the ballgame and to the second half.
River Valley built a 35-6 halftime lead, then Hammett took the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to open the third quarter, extending the lead to 42-6.
After a three-and-out by the Bulldogs, the Dust Devils drove for another score to make it 49-6.
“I’m really pleased with the way our guys came out in the second half,” Clark said. “They did an excellent job ensuring Kingman wouldn’t have a comeback. Great execution.”
The Dust Devils also got rushing touchdowns by Damon Parks and Isaac Miller.
Defensively, River Valley forced four turnovers, including a fumble returned 44 yards by Amara Contrares. Justin Deprey had five tackles and a fumble recovery and Alex Castillo had a team-leading 11 tackles and caused two fumbles.
“We had a cool, calm confidence about us,” Clark said. “The boys showed up and showed out defensively. Our defense is the strength and backbone of our team, for sure.
“They had one big play on their first drive and then that was it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.