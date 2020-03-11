MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley and Needles high schools are slated to host the annual RVHS Route 66 Baseball Classic from Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting.
Rain is expected around the region Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Nineteen teams, including the Dust Devils, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Mohave High varsity, are expected to participate.
On Thursday, the Thunderbirds face Page at 8 a.m. on Needles Field 3. Later, the T-birds will battle Southwest (California) at 2 p.m. on River Valley Field 1, before the Dust Devils play The Meadows (Nevada) at 6 p.m. on the same diamond.
Friday’s slate includes MALC versus Many Farms at 8 a.m. on Needles Field 3, also where Mohave meets The Meadows at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m. MALC ventures to River Valley Field 1 to face Central Union (California), and the Dust Devils square off with Holbrook at 6 p.m.
On the tourney’s final day, MALC meets Holtville (California) at 8 a.m. on Needles Field 3, the same site where the Patriots face Holbrook at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Mohave confronts Many Farms on River Valley Field 2 at 10 a.m., the same time the Dust Devils host Pahrump Valley (Nevada). River Valley then plays Williams on Field 1 at 2 p.m., when Mohave battles Chino Valley over on Field 2.
Additional teams in the Route 66 Classic include Kingman Academy, Alchesay (of Whiteriver, Arizona), Kingman, Monument Valley and Lake Havasu City.
In previous action, River Valley dropped a pair of games, 8-5 to Needles and 19-4 against the Paradise Honors Panthers.
After falling to the Mustangs last Saturday, the Dust Devils kept things close for five innings Monday with visiting Paradise Honors. River Valley led 4-2 in the fifth, before the floodgates opened and the Panthers pulled away.
“We had played good baseball, then we had a stream of errors for the final two innings,” said Dust Devils coach Billy Fregozo. “We just couldn’t shake them.”
Senior starting pitcher Trevor Deatley threw five “wonderful” innings, according to Fregozo.
