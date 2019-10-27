CHINO VALLEY — When the Chino Valley Cougars scored late in the first half of Friday night’s football game against River Valley, it looked as if the home team might carry some momentum into halftime.
Instead, the Dust Devils took it right back.
Zach Hammett’s 6-yard touchdown run nine seconds before the intermission boosted the Red Devils on the way to a 33-20 victory.
The Dust Devils led 7-0 when Chino Valley’s Jayden Smith scored on an 18-yard run in the final minute of the first half.
But Hammett reeled off a 47-yard run to get the Dust Devils deep into Cougar territory, then capped the quick scoring drive with a TD run to make it 14-6 at halftime.
River Valley extended the lead to 24-6 in the third quarter, getting a short touchdown run and a 19-yard field goal by Johnny Delgado. A 32-yard run by Hammett helped set up the kick.
Chino Valley countered with a kickoff return for a touchdown by Dante Debono to close within 24-12 but Delgado converted on a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-12.
Seth Christy’s 5-yard scoring run with two minutes left pushed the River Valley advantage to 33-12.
Chino Valley scored late in the game on a 65-yard pass from Smith to J.R. Willingham and pulled within 33-20 on Smith’s two-point conversion pass to Debono.
River Valley improved to 6-2 overall, 2-1 in 3A West Section compeitition. Chino Valley dropped to 2-8 and 0-4.
River Valley will wrap up the regular season Friday night, playing host to Wickenburg in a 3A West clash in Mohave Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.