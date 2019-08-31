BULLHEAD CITY — In a game that had essentially two home teams, momentum spent a good portion siding with both the Mohave High School T-birds and the River Valley High School Dust Devils.
The final pendulum swing went River Valley’s way — the Dust Devils officially were the home team in the game between the two Colorado River Union High School tenants of the new Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse — in an entertaining 31-21 victory to open the new facility.
“They hit us from the outset but we hung in there and played physical, too,” said RVHS head coach Jonathan Clark. “We had to play physical and we did.”
Sophomore running back Zach Hammett scored three touchdowns for the Dust Devils after tallying four in River Valley’s season-opening win over Needles a week earlier. The Dust Devils also got a 26-yard field goal by Johnny Delgado that snapped a 21-21 tie early in the fourth quarter and a short TD plunge by quarterback Seth Christy for the final points of the seesaw game.
Mohave got a pair of touchdowns from Ryan Porter and one from Marc Hightower.
The teams took turns dominating the game with Mohave controlling much of the first and third quarters and River Valley prevailing in the second and fourth.
“Little mistakes turned into big mistakes,” said MHS head coach Rudy Olvera, whose team dropped its season opener in large part because of those mistakes. “We just can’t make those kinds of mistakes in a game like this. In a game like this, you have to play flawless football and, unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”
The biggest mistake, in Olvera’s mind, was failure to tackle Hammett on a momentum-changing 93-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. Hammett went the distance 14 seconds after Porter’s 14-yard scoring run had given the T-birds a 14-7 lead.
“That was huge,” Olvera said. “That’s on me.”
Mohave opened its season with a crisp six-play, 57-yard scoring drive — all on the ground — sparked by Porter’s 35-yard run through a gaping hole on the first play from scrimmage.
Hightower capped the march with a 2-yard scoring run for the first points scored in the new building. Angel Ortiz added the point-after for a 7-0 Mohave lead less than three minutes into the game.
The Dust Devils came out throwing — Hammett took a swing pass that actually was a lateral for 25 yards and Christy had another completion and two misses before the Devils came up short on a fourth-and-2 from the Mohave 16.
The T-birds continued their methodical, physical running game to hold the ball for the remainder of the opening quarter but Hammett swung the moment to the Devils with a 19-yard punt return and a 26-yard sprint, then capped the drive with an 18-yard scoring run with 8:52 left in the half. Delgado tied it with his PAT.
Porter scored his first TD from 14 yards out following a 31-yard run by Hightower to give the lead back to the T-birds. Then, in a blink of an eye, it was tied again as Hammett fielded the kickoff at his own 7, found a seam and went the distance.
Three penalties killed Mohave’s next series and Hammett’s 7-yard run with 1:51 left in the half gave River Valley its first lead of the game.
Mohave’s final possession of the half included two more penalties — the T-birds had seven false start infractions in the second quarter, with the crowd noise contributing to the lack of discipline.
“It was a factor,” admitted Hightower, noting that most of those penalties came while the T-birds were at the end of the field in front of the River Valley fan section. “We’ve got to be able to block it out.”
“Their crowd did a great job getting our guys to jump,” Olvera said. “I thought both crowds did a great job, made a lot of noise.”
Clark said he felt good about his team’s performance in the second quarter and hoped it carried over into the third. It didn’t.
“We came out so flat in the third quarter,” he said, unable to cite a specific cause. “We dropped a couple of balls ... kind of seemed out of rhythm.”
The result was a three-and-out and Mohave answered with a game-tying 49-yard drive capped by Porter’s 10-yard run. The T-birds went to a direct-snap attack — the ball frequently was snapped to running backs in the backfield instead of going to quarterback Elias Resendez — and the result was a quick-striking ground game that pulled the momentum back to Mohave.
But when the fourth quarter rolled around, the Dust Devils claimed it for keeps.
Delgado’s 26-yard field goal on the third play of the final period gave River Valley the lead and, on their next possession, the Dust Devils needed to go only 42 yards after Hammett’s 25-yard punt return set them up on Mohave’s end of the field.
Christy dove in from 2 yards away and Delgado’s extra-point made it 31-21 with 4:32 left.
Mohave’s final two possessions ended with interceptions — first by Naythan Vargas and then by Amado Contreras.
Hammett finished with 104 yards rushing on 14 carries and more than 150 yards in returns.
Porter finished with 116 yards on 13 carries for the T-birds while Hightower had 113 yards on 21 carries.
Both teams will be in action at the fieldhouse this Friday. River Valley takes on Lee Williams of Kingman at 3:30 p.m. while the T-birds play host to Lake Havasu City for the Golden Shovel at 7 p.m.
