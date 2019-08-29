BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School T-birds will play the River Valley High School Dust Devils at 7 tonight at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
It will be the first game in the new fieldhouse, built through a bond issue passed by voters in the Colorado River Union High School District. MHS and RVHS are both district schools.
There have been other events in the fieldhouse already, but this will be the first varsity athletic competition in a facility constructed primarily for that purpose.
After the Dust Devils defeated the T-birds six seasons in row, the T-birds have beaten the Dust Devils during the clubs’ last two meetings.
Mohave dominated the line of scrimmage en route to its 20-7 home victory last season.
The Dust Devils finished their 2018 season 4-6 overall, 4-2 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A West Region, while the T-birds’ record was 2-8 overall, 0-6 in the AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region last season.
The T-birds amassed 270 yards on 49 carries during their last game against the Dust Devils.
“They are gonna fly off the ball and try to run it down our throat, said head coach Jonathan Clark, whose River Valley squad is off to 1-0 start in 2019 after a win against Needles last week. “Last year, they only had (one) pass attempt and with the yardage and time of possession they had running, it makes sense to not throw it.”
The T-birds completed one pass for 4 yards, as they did not need to throw the ball against their rivals a season ago.
“We will have a challenge dominating the line of scrimmage,” Clark said. “If we can do that, we got a great shot at winning this game.”
The T-birds ran 50 plays and the Dust Devils 36, as Mohave controlled the time-of-possession battle in 2018.
“It was really amazing, watching our guys put in their effort to keep that ball moving down the field, yard by yard, was really breathtaking,” T-birds senior linebacker Blake McCaw said. “It was what we were working towards all summer and we accomplished it.”
Dust Devils senior defensive end/outside linebacker Brenan Gladeau has not forgotten how difficult it was for River Valley’s defense last season.
“It was very frustrating,” Gladeau said. “As a defense, we have to get the other team’s offense off the field and put our offense in a position to score.
“If we don’t do that Friday, it can be a rough night. I believe in our defense and we will be physical and do our job.”
Clark and his Dust Devils will try to avoid a replay of last season’s contest.
“I don’t want to give away my plan, but being able to run the ball and move the sticks is huge,” Clark said. “They are young this year, only a few seniors, but they are still big up front — playing with low pads and controlling tempo is important.”
The second-year Dust Devils’ head coach would like his offense to help prevent his defense from wearing out like it did a season ago.
“Our defense played the entire game last year — it seemed like, Clark said. “Offensively, we have a big challenge in front of us.”
While the T-birds have yet to play this season, River Valley opened with a 49-18 victory over Needles at Mohave Valley last Friday. Zach Hammett ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns and scored another TD on a pass reception.
“My O-line did amazing,” Hammett said. “If it wasn’t for my team in there blocking last night, none of my touchdowns would have happened.
“They all did their jobs, so I did mine.
“We stayed in the game mentally and physically.”
The sophomore scored on runs of 3, 29 and 62 yards.
“He had a monster game,” said Clark about Hammett’s performance. “He had carries of 62 yards, 42 yards, 38 yards and 29 and 27 yards — five explosive plays. That huge.”
