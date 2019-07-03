LYON, France (AP) — When Jackie Groenen received the ball, even though she was outside the penalty area, the Dutch midfielder knew she had to seize her opening.
It was 99 minutes into a grueling Women’s World Cup semifinal, and neither the Netherlands nor Sweden was finding a clear path to the goal Wednesday night.
“I saw a nice angle,” Groenen said. “We’ve been discussing this for a couple of weeks now that I need to take shots more often. The ball just came really nicely, and I thought, ‘Let’s do this.’”
A slick passing sequence ended with Groenen driving a shot past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl. A first shot on target in France produced her first goal of the tournament.
“I’m not much of a scorer,” she said. “But I’m very happy today I got to score.”
It sent the Netherlands into its first Women’s World Cup final, where the Dutch will face the United States on Sunday, back in the Stade de Lyon.
Two years after the Dutch won their first major trophy — the European Championship — Groenen is already dreaming of a first world title.
“It kind of went through my mind as soon as I got off the pitch,” she said. “The Americans are massive, they have massive players. They are the biggest team in the world but I can’t wait to play.”
Players like Groenen, who became the first overseas signing for Manchester United after the recently formed women’s team was promoted to England’s Super League in May.
Before she pulls on a red jersey, Groenen could become a world champion in orange by beating the defending champions.
“We are very down to earth but they have their own qualities and we have ours,” she said.
After a game in sweltering central France, the Dutch have one less day than the Americans to prepare for the title game and they will have to be more potent up front to overcome the three-time champions.
