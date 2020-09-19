BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center football team’s season gets underway Saturday, Oct. 3, when the Patriots visit El Capitan to battle the Eagles.
MALC head coach Adam Gibson said at Thursday’s workout that his Patriots are striving to build upon last fall’s 3-6 record. The team, which has been conducting practices for two weeks, is part of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 1A West, 8-man league.
Gibson pointed out that making tackles, executing plays, communicating and working as a unit make a difference and thus require laser focus.
As for leadership within the huddles, the Patriots haven’t chosen captains yet. “They usually pick (captains) themselves as we get going in full pads,” said Gibson. “I do, though, have juniors this year who have shown great promise.”
MALC’s starting signal-caller is expected to be junior Kelden Holmes. “His strengths are experience and his drive to win,” Gibson said, noting that Holmes played a handful of games at the quarterback position during his freshman year.
“He was given the starting role his sophomore year. Kelden really hit the ground running; he was young and eager to learn. He never backed down, and by the end of the year he was really becoming a well-rounded QB. He has high expectations this year for himself and the team. The coaching staff and I are excited to watch him grow and make the guys around him better this season.”
As of Friday, the team’s roster amounted to 21: seniors Ryan Bates, Jacob Jensen, and Keivontae Maydwell; juniors Steven Lopez, Aden Honegger, Kelden Holmes, and Nathan Blake; sophomores Demetrius Seifer, Jesse Nava, Christian Moran, Bryce Merrigan, Mark Fancher, Kayleen Burright, Reid Moran, Tyson Banks, and Yael Lomeli; and freshmen Aeden Thames, Brayden Howe, Ricky Gray, Jonathan Garcia and Dagon Blake.
Gibson’s assistants include Sam Lindemanis and Neil Sherrill; the team managers are Keeyonna Wilson, Kaitlynn Mann and Ciara West.
