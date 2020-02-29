BULLHEAD CITY — More than 400 tons of refined dirt courtesy of S&S Concrete & Materials has been delivered to the Colorado River BMX venue on Highland Drive to extend its track by 150 feet.
McCormick Construction, Fairway Constructors and the City of Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Department all have donated time, equipment and money for the deliveries.
Under the tutelage of BMX Hall of Fame member Turnell Henry (who operates the track) and the help of primary sponsor Findlay Chevrolet Buick GMC, the local course regularly hosts 35 to 40 riders on Friday nights and is preparing to reach the next level.
Designer Lance Maguire from Dirt Trendz will handle the venue’s facelift, which would stretch it to 1,000 feet.
Henry said the latest project includes a front-loader, packing in and watering the dirt, sweeping up and so forth.
Larry Kendrick, general manager of News West, which publishes the Mohave Valley Daily News, helped get the trucking organized for the expansion. “I have seen the hard work put in by Turnell to get this track where it is today,” he said. “I simply love the atmosphere at the track that he has instilled in the kids and adults alike. Older kids interacting with the younger has really been a surprise to me. My grandson has fallen in love with the sport and the people around it. It was the least I could do to help out.”
Henry explained that to secure hosting a Gold Cup and state qualifier — as Colorado River BMX will do starting April 25 — requires committing to doing special events via USA BMX.
He is laser-focused on procuring three more upcoming affairs: Olympic Day, for which Henry must first register, is when the track is open to the public for free; Race for Life, a charity fundraiser where half the proceeds go to USA BMX for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Cancer Society; and the Warnicke Scholarship Race, the proceeds from which help USA BMX offer scholarships to participants who seek to further their education.
Henry said the latest undertaking is going smoother than anticipated. “I’ll incorporate more ideas to extend the track, because I felt this change would suit local kids a lot better,” he said, adding that his modified course should be ready for riding later this week.
In addition to builder Maguire, another contributor includes John Mynk — owner of locally based Mynk Construction & Landscaping — who assisted with “leveling land, moving light poles and general clean-up,” according to Henry.
Mynk also excavated a trench and is cobbling together a plan to create office space separate from concessions, Henry said.
Among other helping hands are those of Lance Engel, who assisted with installing windows, painting, plus fencing and railing around the course. Electrician Scott Miller, meanwhile, is wiring up a light post and enhancing lights that Findlay previously donated.
Said Kendrick: “I want to thank the city and businesses for being so generous with helping in this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.