A front-end loader takes its first scoop of dirt out for the 2020 Colorado River BMX track expansion. McCormick Construction donated a truck and time for the dirt delivery, S&S Concrete & Materials donated the loader, time, and all the refined dirt. The City of Bullhead also donated a truck toward the effort. Fairway Constructors also is aiding the expansion of the track at 2230 Highland Drive in Bullhead City.