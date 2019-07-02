BULLHEAD CITY — Teagan Dover, Nicolai Klier, Kingzten Bristol, Madison Underwood and Cash Keller each went undefeated for the host Barracudas during their home finale at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool on Friday night.
The five Barracudas won all four of their individual races during Bullhead City’s 285-114 win over the Swim-Neptune Kingman.
“Most of the kids were beating their times by over a second, so 25 (meters) to one lap of the pool is a fast race, but it’s a very technical race, too, Barracudas head coach Ed Catalfamo said. “Everything has to be spot on; there’s no room for error.
“Even though it’s a short race, a lot of things can happen.
“It’s usually on the start; they go too deep or they don’t have good reaction time off the block.
“A lot of the technical issues are with the start.”
Dover, 6-under girls classification, won the 25-meter butterfly in 33 minutes, 15 seconds, the 25 backstroke at 36.43, the 25 breaststroke at 43.05 and the 25 freestyle at 33.27.
Klier, 6-under boys, won the 25 butterfly in 38.94, the 25 backstroke at 42.21, the 25 breaststroke at 53.06 and the 25 freestyle at 36.23.
Underwood, 7-8 girls, won the 25 butterfly in 32.58, the 25 backstroke at 32.47, the 25 breaststroke at 32.05 and the 25 freestyle at 27.16.
Kingzten Bristol, 11-12 boys, won the 25 butterfly at 16.38, the 25 backstroke at 18.70, the 25 breaststroke at 21.44 and the 25 freestyle at 15.40.
Cash Keller, 9-10 boys, won the 25 butterfly in 23.14, the 25 backstroke at 22.96, the 25 breaststroke at 25.32 and the 25 freestyle at 18.43
Keller has returned after not competing for the Barracudas last season.
“When he left the pool for his break, he was a dominant swimmer in the 6-under and 7-8 boys groups,” Catalfamo said. “The biggest surprise is how fast he is dominating his age group again.
“It usually takes an entire season to get back, and he has bounced back midseason, which is really cool to see.”
ONE WEEK OFF: Catalfamo said he is giving his Barracudas one week off from practice. “It gives them time to recover mentally and phyically,” he added. “A lot of families take the time off to go on vacation.”
