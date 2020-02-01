BULLHEAD CITY — The visiting Flagstaff Lady Eagles were far from thunderstruck Friday night.
They entered Mohave High School’s House of Thunder with authority, soaring to a 57-35 win over the Lady Thunderbirds.
The hosts’ overall record dipped to 8-7; Flagstaff elevated its mark to 13-3.
MHS co-coach Corey Heath took the defeat in stride, looking for positives.
“Anytime you’re overmatched, you’ve got to grind it out,” he said.
While the margin — 22 points — was significant, it was closer than the first meeting between the teams, won by the Lady Eagles 83-34.
Off the blocks, Mohave fell behind 8-0 until Alyssa Heath nailed a 3-pointer. The Lady T-birds, operating with a short bench (only eight players suited up), found themselves on the wrong end of an 18-4 deficit.
As the first half moved on, Flagstaff’s Miyah Verse and Emma Doskicz proved too hot to handle, inside and out. The Eagles’ beat went on and on, as they opened up a 40-11 halftime lead.
“We got outplayed, outworked,” said Alyssa Heath. “Things just didn’t work out for us.”
It wasn’t until late in the third quarter when Mohave made progress and put a few dents in the Eagles’ comfortable perch.
Alma Castillo and Heath connected from long range, as the Lady T-birds stitched together seven unanswered points.
Although Heath’s breakaway layup pushed their tally to 30, the game’s outcome wasn’t in question.
For Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson, the key was for the Eagles to come in focused and stay that way.
“It’s about being mentally prepared. We play a certain way and stick to it,” he said. “We’re still positioning ourselves for the postseason.”
The Lady Thunderbirds, meanwhile, are positioning themselves to bounce back Tuesday, when they venture to Bradshaw Mountain.
